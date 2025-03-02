RSC executive director Andrew Leveson and co-artistic directors Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey

The RSC welcomes the government’s celebration of the anniversary of Jennie Lee’s White Paper for the arts and its announcement of the £85m Creative Foundations Fund, an urgently needed intervention. Ageing capital infrastructure remains a tremendous drag on the sector’s ability to create the work for which it is globally celebrated and maximise its economic and social contribution. We stand ready to work with the government and other stakeholders to ensure that theatre buildings are effectively maintained and put to the most effective use in creating impactful programmes of work that, true to Jennie Lee’s legacy, make the arts accessible to as many people as possible.

The financial picture is challenging [for the RSC], as it is for most in the sector. There are many hurdles to face - we need to raise an extra £1.2m every year to cover the cost of the covid Relief Fund loan, which will be repaid in full at the end of May 2040. We’re impacted by pressure on salaries and wages, magnified by the increase in employer national insurance costs (£630k for 25/26). General rises in prices as a result of inflationary pressures in recent years has affected the costs of production, and pressures on household finances coupled with a change in booking patterns has made income more uncertain. The whole sector also faces significant problems in how to maintain and improve their estate - the RSC more than most given our large, historic property portfolio.

However, we’re heartened by the support of our audiences, having just played to 84 per cent capacity for our season at the Barbican Theatre and welcomed over 70,000 people of all ages (83 per cent) for our Christmas season in Stratford. We remain optimistic about the RSC’s future and the value and impact of the performing arts. We’re excited about our 2025 season and we’re committed to making extraordinary theatre that continues for many different audiences around the world.”