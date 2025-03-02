Stewart McGill, Consultant Director, Playbox Theatre

Lisa Nandy delivered a powerful speech that resonated deeply within the arts community. Her understanding of the broad spectrum of the arts and her instinctive passion for supporting creative talent made it clear that we have a Minister who truly values the sector. At Playbox Theatre, we were particularly inspired by her reflections on the importance of funding and access for young artists—issues that have always been at the heart of our work.

For nearly four decades, Playbox Theatre has operated outside the traditional funding streams, often by choice. This non-conformity has been viewed as a challenge in certain arts circles, but it has also allowed us to remain focused on our primary mission: to empower young people as artists in their own right. When we founded Playbox Theatre 39 years ago, our goal was not to serve as a “youth wing” or an outreach arm of a larger institution, but to create a space where young people could develop their skills and creative voices.

The Dream Factory, our permanent home in Warwick, was a long-held aspiration. Thanks to the support of the National Lottery and the Arts Council, this vision became a reality. The funding we received enabled us to partner with talented creators like Glenn Howells Architects, a rising firm from Birmingham, and Sceno-Plus, an award-winning design company from Montreal that had previously worked with Cirque du Soleil. Their involvement in the Dream Factory was groundbreaking—our first major UK collaboration—and demonstrated the unique possibilities that funding can unlock for ambitious projects.

While our Dream Factory was supported by substantial Arts Council funding, we have always remained independent. We have never sought full portfolio status and have often likened Playbox Theatre to a high-wire act—one where the risk of failure is real, but so too is the thrill of creativity and innovation. Despite the challenges we’ve faced, Playbox has endured, thriving as a powerhouse for young people and seeing stronger support than ever.

We are strong advocates for Arts Council funding in all its forms—whether for theatre, music, galleries, or other arts institutions. For us, the single-project support we receive from the Arts Council is invaluable when we are pursuing specific, high-impact initiatives.

Lisa Nandy touched upon an important theme in her lecture: arts institutions must be open and welcoming to young people. This is a principle we have embraced at Playbox, where we operate a seven-day-a-week creative centre. From studio to studio, it is awe-inspiring to see the variety of work being produced by young artists. Our staff recognise the unique nature of our partnership with these young people and view it as a privilege.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, we feared that it might mark the end of Playbox Theatre. However, we received support from individuals and grant-giving bodies beyond our expectations. The Arts Council stood by us throughout the recovery and rebuild process, helping us navigate an uncertain future. This experience reinforced our position as an independent company that still needs help and support along the way.

Currently, anonymous supporters are assisting us in funding a new restoration costume for our companies exploring the genre of live theatre. Their generosity is a testament to the critical importance of strong, supportive networks for arts organisations like ours. We are incredibly grateful to all who continue to believe in our work.

Many of our alumni have gone on to achieve great success in the wider world of theatre, and we remain in close contact with them, always proud of the role we played in nurturing their talent. The foundation we’ve built over the years continues to bear fruit.

While Arts Council revenue funding would allow us to expand further and hire more staff to fuel our growth, we also recognise the ever-changing landscape of arts funding. With each new Minister, new rules, criteria, and tastes can lead to unexpected shifts in support. Playbox Theatre’s mission has always been to remain agile and responsive to the evolving needs of young people, and we intend to keep adapting, staying alert and aware of the changing landscape.

In conclusion, Nandy’s lecture was a timely reminder of the importance of funding and support for the arts, and we at Playbox Theatre are proud to contribute to the broader conversation about how funding enables creativity, sustains young talent, and drives innovation. It was a very good afternoon, and we are excited about the future of the arts under this new leadership.



