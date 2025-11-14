Contemporary Arts Fair Discover: Gather: Give (CAFDGG) release vast selections of art to swoon over when it comes to Stratford this weekend.

The annual event takes place at Stratford Town Hall from 15th to 16th November

Artworks on offer include: ceramics, glassware, jewellery, silversmithing, woodturning, illustration, painting, felt-work and decoupage. The fair offers a range of products that could help to secure that one missing item from your Christmas gift list. The Arts Fair contains work from a diverse range of local artists.

There is a garden theme, with handmade pots, pictured, for sale.

Speaking of the weekend Judith Layhe-Cook, CAFDGG’s curator says: “I am passionate about bringing together the best regional and local artists to exhibit their work in the historic town hall. Art is for everyone and is a part of everyone’s life. At CAFDGG we have something to interest, inspire and fall in love with for everyone.”

The Arts Fair is open from 10.30am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday. The Golden Cup Café is open throughout the weekend. To find out more information visit www.discovergathergive.co.uk