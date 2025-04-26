Stratford illustrator Naomi Hands-Smith will open a pop-up shop in the town centre during this weekend’s Shakespeare’s birthday celebrations.

Naomi will be at the LUSH cosmetics store on High Street on Saturday and Sunday with her River Swan of Avon collection of hand illustrated greeting cards and wall art inspired by Stratford’s much-loved swans.

River Queen King

This is Naomi's latest high street collaboration and it's part of LUSH Stratford’s support for independent businesses run by local makers this summer.

Naomi said: “Our swans are such an iconic part of Stratford – known and loved far beyond our little town. I find them just as inspiring today as Shakespeare did over 400 years ago.

"It’s such a joy to be working with LUSH. As an independent business themselves, they’re championing local makers like me and giving us a chance to shine on the high street.

Naomi outside Lush

“This is a special weekend for Stratford and I’m so excited to offer something unique for locals and visitors to take home.”

Naomi has a distinctive style and draws with what she describes as 'a scratchy pen nib' and Indian ink.

The River Swan of Avon product range and profile continue to grow - thanks to the pop-up shop in LUSH and recent collaborations with national restaurant chain ASK Italian and the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Follow @RiverSwanofAvon on Instagram.