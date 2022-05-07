Arthur Scarf - from Stratford NFU to heroic RAF pilot awarded the Victoria Cross

READ down the list of the names on the war memorial in Stratford and among the brave men who sacrificed their lives you will find Arthur Scarf.

The RAF squadron leader, who was known as Pongo, never made it back from the Far East. But the tale of his bravery did return to these shores – and it earned him a Victoria Cross.

Arthur Scraf Credit: Spink (56407669)

That same Battle of Malaya VC, one of four awarded, sold at auction last week for a new world record – £660,000 when all the fees were included.