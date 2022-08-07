Art to view and buy - Stratford Art Society members prepare for annual show

THE Stratford Art Society is gearing up to run its 62nd annual summer art exhibition.

More than 550 paintings, ceramics and 3D sculptures will be on show – and for sale – at King Edward VI School in Chapel Lane from 17th-28th August.

John Ilott, front, was busy putting the finishing touches to his painting to Middle Littleton Tithe Barn as fellow members of Stratford Arts Society Michael Culverwell, president, Lisa Musgrove, Andrea Buckingham, Chris Oatridge, Susan Picot, Dianne York, Sue Fryer, Sue Bill and Pauline Banber were pictured preparing for their Annual Summer Exhibition. Photo: Mark Williamson. (58260521)

Artists will be in residence each day doing demonstrations and will be available for visitors to talk to while the show will also feature a section on how art has helped society members through the last two years of the pandemic.

Sue Werner, one of the members, said: “Contributing to the exhibition gives me a focus for my painting and an opportunity to show some of the pieces I have finished in a year. It is even better when you sell a piece and think someone has chosen it to adorn their home. It is great to see the variety of members’ work and to feel part of a community of local painters.”

Fellow member Sue Fryer said: “There is a huge satisfaction to be involved with a truly amazing art society. The exhibition is the focus to the year, the standard of work produced outstanding, the social part of the exhibition keeps everyone in touch with fellow artists.”

Sarah Jemmett added: “The exhibition is the highlight, and the standard improves year-on-year. I am very proud to be part of this community of artists. Our president Michael Culverwell has been a great influence over the last eight years. He and his team have done a tremendous job of keeping things going during the pandemic and we are all grateful.”

The Stratford Art Society, which was formed in 1959, has about 300 members. The free show is open daily from 10.30 am to 5pm (4pm on last day).