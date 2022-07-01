To say artist Fiona Parkinson is flying high with her art would be an understatement. The Bidford-based artist sells her unique artworks made from sustainably sourced butterflies, moths and other insects all over the world. She has attracted much media attention too, including an entry in the latest Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! (similar to The Guinness Book of Records).

Ahead of opening up her shopfront studio on the town’s High Street, the warm and friendly artist told Herald arts about her work over a cuppa.

Tell us about the family and how long you’ve been in Bidford?

My husband Jon and I got married recently, we have two 15-year-olds between us. We’ve been in Bidford about a year and we love it, everyone is so friendly. We were in Stratford before that but I’m from Sheffield.

Fiona Parkinson at work in her Bidford-on-Avon studio. Photo: Mark Williamson. (57325754)

How did your butterfly art come about?

I did my university and master’s degree in fine art at Lincoln and enjoyed it. While on the course I taxidermied little mammals and birds before and then I got into this. For one of my degree projects about ten years ago I did one of the little butterflies - it was a jigsaw one, similar to one I do now. I started with that, and put my first piece up online and sold it within in 15 minutes, and it’s just snowballed from there. This is my full-time thing, I don’t have time for anything else.

Was the taxidermy self-taught?