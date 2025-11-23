A SPECIALIST Japanese knife maker was amongst 40 exhibitors at an arts fair held at Stratford Town Hall last weekend.

Other types of exhibitors at the town hall on 15th and 16th November for Contemporary Arts Fair Discover: Gather: Give (CAFDGG) included ceramics, jewellery, woodworking and weavers. There was also a private view on Friday night.

Ruth Noon of Hope and Glory Handpainted, left, helped by Claire Ryalls-Brown sold her range of baubles at the Stratford Contemporary Arts Fair held at Stratford Town Hall last weekend. Photo: Mark Williamson

The organiser, Judith Layhe-Cook, owner of Discover: Gather: Give, was delighted with the turnout and the success of the free event, especially given the poor weather brought about by Storm Claudia.

“As it was such appalling weather on Friday, we didn’t anticipate many people coming to the private view which was on the Friday night,” she said.

“However, about 150 people did, which was wonderful.

Jack Clarke of No Joke Knifes sold his hand made products at the Stratford Contemporary Arts Fair held at Stratford Town Hall last weekend. Photo: Mark Williamson

“Over the weekend, we had steady numbers. Sometimes it can be quite intimidating to think you’re going into an art exhibition, but it felt as though we’d broken through that barrier and were welcoming to all.”

Each year at CAFDGG, visitors can enjoy refreshments at the Golden Cup Café, which as the name suggests has golden cups, plates and other pieces to eat and drink from. This year, Judith said there were also golden table cloths.

Howard Lucas displayed his range of musical instument light stands at the Stratford Contemporary Arts Fair held at Stratford Town Hall last weekend. Photo: Mark Williamson

“In the low November sun on Sunday, it looked absolutely exquisite. I found people were taking photos of the café, which is always a nice surprise.”

The event is expected to return at a similar time next year.