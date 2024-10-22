AN URGENT £50,000 appeal has been launched by Compton Verney Art Gallery to pay for essential repairs to the building’s roof.

The overall cost of replacing a large part of the roof of the stately home is expected to be around £150,000.

While the charity which runs the gallery can cover two-thirds of the cost, it still needs to find a further £50,000 to ensure work can start in the new year on the flat roof over the largest gallery space.

Compton Verney CEO Geraldine Collinge said: “As you can imagine, replacing part of the roof of a historic and large building such as ours is not only a huge and complex task, but it is also expensive. The costs of materials, scaffold, and specialist contractors will total over £150,000.

Compton Verney House. Photo: John Cleary Photography

“Unfortunately, our capital reserves are already stretched and despite our very best efforts, the Compton Verney charity is struggling to meet this significant, unplanned cost, alongside the essential maintenance of our other historic buildings and grounds.”

The building remains safe to use and events will continue to take place at the gallery when work starts.

The new rubberised roof will replace the existing covering, which will in turn house 60 new solar panels, providing the charity with nearly 24,000 kWh of energy a year.

Geraldine added: “As a charitable organisation, Compton Verney is very much reliant on the support of its benefactors, even more so during these challenging financial times.

“The recent energy price rises have had a significant and immediate impact on us. So, replacing the roof of the gallery will not only ensure that we can continue to bring amazing art and diverse, fascinating exhibitions to this beautiful location in the heart of the country, but also substantially reduce our energy use, whilst also saving us around five tonnes of carbon emissions each year.

“If you can support our campaign, I would urge you to please do so. Everyone associated with Compton Verney would be very grateful.”

To make a donation, or to find out more about the campaign, visit www.comptonverney.org.uk/news/help-us-to-futureproof-our-gallery.