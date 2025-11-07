Great Alne artist David Stanley will be exhibiting a number of his paintings at an exhibition to be held at Great Alne Memorial Hall tomorrow, Saturday, 8th November (10am to 5pm).

Great Alne art exhibition

Over 100 years have passed since his family set down their roots in the village, with his grandfather Robert Stanley becoming the blacksmith/farrier for the village on his return from World War 1.His father Wilfrid lived all of his 88 years in Great Alne, he was a local builder and throughout his retirement he maintained the local Churchyard.

It was David’s parents who encouraged his passion for art, and now after six decades, he is finally sharing his love of art with the local community.

A kind invitation from the memorial hall committee has meant local people can come and view his paintings and prints, and share memories of the village and surrounding area. Two other village residents, Ellie Carr-Smith and Steve Young, will also be showing their work.

Refreshments will be provided, donations for which will go to the upkeep of the hall.