Art and Shakespeare - three new exhibitions are on display at Stratford houses

WORK from three artists will be on display at the Shakespeare properties this summer, including an illustrated card game that helps people learn about the Bard’s characters.

SBT artist in residence Rumbi Sabanhu. Photo: Mark Williamson. (58491363)

The artists – from Birmingham, Afghanistan and Zimbabwe – are part of a project that aims to bring fresh perspectives to Shakespeare’s work from new, young and diverse voices.

Developed by the GAP, a young people’s arts organisation in Balsall Health, Birmingham, and the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust (SBT), works will be on display at the Birthplace in Henley Street and at New Place.