Artwork from renowned illustrator Greg McLeod is up for sale at Ya Bard, Stratford, this weekend.

The sale starts today (Friday) and continues through Saturday at the real ale shop at 13 Rother Street.

Greg McLeod (61304922)

Greg is one half of the Brothers McLeod, which also includes his writer sibling Myles – together they have created various projects and books including the hugely successful Knight Sir Louis children’s books.

Bafta-winner Greg told the Herald: “I had a cellar full of old work from the last 20 years and after a massive clear out. After throwing out ten bags of paper, I settled on some work to sell.

“The archive comprises animation stills, paintings, prints, book's, albums, totes, postcards and random drawings. Most of which was languishing in boxes in the cellar. It’s better they go to homes where they'll get a bit of love. There'll be things from £1 up to £500, so something to fit all budgets.

“And of course while you're browsing you can sample Ya Bard’s amazing selection of craft beers.”

The shop is open from 12pm to 6pm and Greg will be around to offer insight and advice.