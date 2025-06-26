An arsonist caused a devastating fire to the outside seating areas at Henley Station in the early hours of this morning (Thursday), causing widespread damage to the courtyard area lovingly installed and maintained by the Friends of Henley Railway Station.

Arsonist strikes Henley Station

Sharing the sad news on Facebook, a spokesperson said: “So at 4.30am we had an unwelcome guest who decided we didnt deserve to have our beautiful seating area.

“As a team of volunteers who have worked relentlesly to build this community area we are devastated.”

The fire means that the outdoor coffee business, The Brookie Bean, owned and run by Jenny Brooks, will remain closed today.

The outdoor area at Henley Station before the fire

Definantly the spokesperson continued: “We will not be defeated. We are arranging a demolition team to come and clear the site, so hopefully we can reopen the outside area asap and get Jenny and The Brookie Bean back up and running asap.”

They also said they would open today for a ‘meet and mingle’ at 11.30am. And that a new food van, Eat Greek, would be there in this evening as planned.

The spokesperson added: “We need your support more than ever so we can fund the rebuild of our outside area. Thanks for your understanding and please bear with us whilst we work on this.”

A fundraiser has been started by the Friends of Henley Station, click here