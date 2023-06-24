Arrests made following reports of foreign students being harassed in Stratford

REPORTS of foreign students and schoolchildren being harassed on the streets of Stratford have been met with a shocked response from the authorities in the town.

One group of students was even threatened with a knife, the Herald has been told. The culprits are alleged to be local youths – and in one case a number of girls – who followed the students through the streets and then confronted them with a torrent of abuse.

On being told of the harassment Cllr Kate Rolfe, the Mayor of Stratford, said: “My immediate reaction is that this is very sad to hear. We need to welcome these students.”