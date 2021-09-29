Police made arrests this morning at a property on Drayton Avenue, Stratford, where members of the Safer Neighbourhood Team executed a drugs warrant with colleagues from the British Transport Police.

Two men and a woman were arrested on suspicion of being involved in the supply of Class A drugs. Officers seized drugs, cash and a number of mobile phones.

Sgt Evans from the team said: "If you suspect that a premises is being used to sell drugs and that a young or vulnerable person may be involved with county lines gangs, then please report this to us by contacting your local station or phoning 101."

The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0500 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org