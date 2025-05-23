Warwickshire police arrest man for murder and six others in major operation at Woodside Park in the north of the county yesterday (Thursday, 22nd May).

A spokesperson said: “We’ve arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder together with five men and a teenage boy on suspicion of other offences after a significant pre-planned operation at Woodside Park, near Ryton on Dunsmore, this morning.

“Just after 5.30am more than 100 officers from across the country, supported by partner agencies, entered the site and secured it.

Warwickshire police arrest man for murder and six others in major operation at Woodside Park in the north of the county

“A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and threats to kill in connection with an incident that occurred in Nuneaton on 9 May.

“We arrested a 30-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of theft as part of an investigation into shop thefts totalling around £25k of goods stolen.

“We also arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of theft after suspected stolen goods were found in a caravan.

“In addition, a 44-year-old man was arrested for failing to appear in court for drug driving offences and a 52-year-old man for failing to appear in court for a case of grievous bodily harm.

Warwickshire police arrest man for murder and six others in major operation at Woodside Park in the north of the county

“A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of immigration offences.

“We have also safeguarded four people we believe may be victims of criminal exploitation. They are now being supported by specialist officers.

“Several vehicles we suspected to be stolen, used in crime or having false documents have also been seized.”

Chief Superintendent Jon Belcher said: “This was a coordinated, multi-agency operation using specialist national resources.

Warwickshire police arrest man for murder and six others in major operation at Woodside Park in the north of the county

“This came about because of ongoing concerns raised by our communities, and we want to send a clear message: We will not tolerate criminality. We will work with our partners to use every power and tactic available to pursue and disrupt offenders.

“We will work to protect and support law-abiding residents, both on the site and elsewhere, as we continue to pursue those who are involved in criminal behaviour.”