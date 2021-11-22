More news, no ads

Detectives from Warwickshire Police have arrested a man as part of an investigation into car key burglaries.

The man was arrested after addresses were targeted in south Warwickshire.

Warwickshire Police: drug arrest (46704187)

The suspect from Birmingham, aged 31, was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

The burglaries took place in Snitterfield on 12th July and Leamington on 29th October.

In both incidents car keys were stolen from properties and used to steal cars.

Enquiries are ongoing.