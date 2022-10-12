OFFICERS arrested a boy on suspicion of drug and weapon offences as they were carrying out work to protect a vulnerable woman in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Police suspect the woman was a victim of cuckooing, a practice where drug dealers take over the property of a vulnerable person to deal from.

While officers were at her property with housing officers putting safeguarding measure in place to protect her from further exploitation there was banging at her door.

The officers opened the door to find a boy outside. Due to intelligence around drug dealing at the property they searched the boy and seized a large knife and suspected class A drugs.

The 17-year-old from Birmingham was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

Detective constable Rob Garrison from Warwickshire Police Proactive CID said: “We know that drug dealers target the vulnerable and this is why we work hard to put measures in place to safeguard them. We didn’t realise it would pay off quite so quickly.”

The boy has been bailed while enquiries continue.