Arrest made in connection with £25,000 telephone fraud scam

OFFICERS investigating a telephone scam that saw someone defrauded out of thousands of pounds have arrested a man in connection with the incident.

The incident happened on 5th September 2023 when the victim – a man in his 70s from Southam – received a call from someone claiming to be from BT.

The caller had the victim’s account details including the amount of his last bill and seemed genuine. The fraudster said there was a problem with his internet and that it had been accessed illegally.