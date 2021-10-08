Police have made an arrest in connection with an incident of indecent exposure in Bishops Itchington.

The incident happened on 22nd April at 6.45am on the Knightcote Road in the village.

A man in his 30s from Bishops Itchington was arrested on Tuesday (5 October). He has been released on conditional bail whilst investigations continue.

Anyone with information that can assist enquiries is asked to report this via the Warwickshire Police website or by calling 101 quoting incident number 51 of 22 April.