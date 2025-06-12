STRATFORD Racecourse played host to the 17th Stratford Beer and Cider Festival last Friday and Saturday, with real ale enthusiasts flocking to sample some of the UK’s finest brews. Organised by Shakespeare CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale in Shakespeare Country and the Vale, the event was officially opened by Stratford’s Mayor, Cllr Dani Hunter, alongside Jude Bowley from the Friends of Shakespeare Hospice.

CAMRA members including organiser Jason Norledge at the bar on Saturday. Left, Malcolm Fielding came from Billericay in Essex for the festival. Photos: Mark Williamson

Now in its 17th year, the festival featured 50 real ales and 20 ciders. Around 3,000 pints of beer and 800 pints of cider were enjoyed over the two days, with Beartown Brewery’s Crème Bearlee proving the most popular among festival-goers. The locally brewed Hung Drawn n Double Portered from North Cotswold Brewery was also a hit, especially with those favouring its rich 6.1% strength.

About 50 CAMRA volunteers staffed the event, which also featured live music from The Lockdown Layabouts and The Sally Rose Band. Fundraising efforts by the Friends of Shakespeare Hospice continued a longstanding partnership, adding to the impressive £17,000 raised over the years.

Shakespeare Hospice Friends volunteers, from left, Val George, Jude Bowley and Sarah Parker were kept busy collecting money from visitors to the Stratford Beer and Cider Festival. Photo: Mark Williamson

Real ale fans travelled from far and wide, including Malcolm Fielding from Billericay, Essex, who kicked off his day with the Stratford Park Run before settling in for an afternoon of sampling—naming Crème Bearlee as his favourite.

Festival organiser Jason said: “The festival was a great success. Events like this promote and celebrate real ales from across the country with planning for next year is already underway.”

