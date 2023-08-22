There were dramatic scenes at Stratford this afternoon (Tuesday) when armed police descended on the railway station after reports of a train passenger with an offensive weapon.

Another passenger standing on the platform told the Herald there was general alarm as around six police cars and several armed police officers - some wearing balaclavas – rushed to the scene.

Stratford train station. File photo/Mark Williamson

Describing what had gone on, a British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called at 12.47pm following reports of a man carrying an offensive weapon on board a train.

“The weapon was confirmed to be building tools, however as a result of his behaviour the man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence. He has been taken to police custody.”