Dramatic scenes at Stratford train station after reports of passenger with offensive weapon
There were dramatic scenes at Stratford this afternoon (Tuesday) when armed police descended on the railway station after reports of a train passenger with an offensive weapon.
Another passenger standing on the platform told the Herald there was general alarm as around six police cars and several armed police officers - some wearing balaclavas – rushed to the scene.
Describing what had gone on, a British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called at 12.47pm following reports of a man carrying an offensive weapon on board a train.
“The weapon was confirmed to be building tools, however as a result of his behaviour the man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence. He has been taken to police custody.”