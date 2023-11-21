If you see the Ark making its way to Holy Trinity this week, don’t worry it’s not that the floods have reached biblical proportions… It is in fact a prop for a new drama at the church.

From tonight (Tuesday) to Thursday and then Saturday next week (21st to 23rd at 7.30pm and 25th November at 3.30pm) the Trinity Players will be putting on The Holy Trinity Mystery Plays.

Holy Trinty Mystery Plays. Photo: Mark WilliamsonMark Williamson

Ursula Russell has adapted the plays from the York, Chester, and Wakefield Cathedral’s Cycles and the two remaining Coventry Plays for a modern audience from the medieval 'mysteries'. Each playlet tells a Bible story, looking at the Creation, Noah's Ark and the Nativity in a knockabout and engaging way, with humour, music and a few extra ideas thrown in.

“I fell in love with the idea of the plays that were written before Shakespeare,” Ursula tells Herald Arts. “Back then the theatre came to the people, it was on the street, outside the church… It was theatre by the people for the people.”