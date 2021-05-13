Detectives from Warwickshire Police’s Cybercrime Team are urging local businesses to sign up to a new scheme that is designed to help them and police to better understand and monitor cyber threats.

The government-funded Police CyberAlarm monitors traffic seen by a business’ connection to the internet. It detects and reports suspected malicious activity, enabling businesses to take steps to improve their cyber resilience.

Police CyberAlarm can benefit any business with a computer network including SMEs, organisations, public and private sector, charities, education establishments and local government.

Detective Sergeant Martin Metcalfe from the Warwickshire Police Cyber Crime Team said: “The more businesses that sign up for this scheme the better picture we’ll get of cyber threats in the county and the better able we are to protect the wider business community.

“The system is free and does not see any of the content of network traffic; it monitors traffic logs and identifies suspicious activity. We can reassure businesses that it is designed to protect personal data, trade secrets and intellectual property.”

Businesses can sign up by going to www.cyberalarm.police.uk. They will then receive a unique code which once added to the website will provide access to full instructions and how to install Police CyberAlarm.

Members of Police CyberAlarm will benefit from regular reports detailing suspicious and potentially malicious activity on their firewall or internet gateway. It will also show them how they can improve their cyber resilience and help law enforcement identify threats and take enforcement action against cyber criminals.

If anyone would like more information about the system please e-mail PCSO James Squire at james.squire@warwickshire.pnn.police.uk