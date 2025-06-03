ARDEN Foodbank is appealing for help in finding a larger storage space with its current facility almost at capacity.

The foodbank, which is part of the Trussell Trust network, is based at Alcester Methodist Church.

It has outgrown the small portable building it currently uses and manager Helen Watson says it needs a new space in order to make sure it doesn’t struggle to store donations from the public.

“We are looking for something in the Alcester area,” Helen told the Herald.

“It doesn’t need to be in Alcester but close would be ideal. It would need to be 600 to 900 square feet. Even if someone has a big warehouse and could provide this space for us, that would be great. We would be able to pay rent and are happy to do so.

Bryn and Cathy Watkins, warehouse managers at Arden foodbank

“We’re getting to the point where we are going to struggle to take in many more items. We have an overspill area in a local farm barn but that isn’t really appropriate.”

The charity’s work in the summer months is one of the reasons why they are on the look out for a bigger storage facility.

“During the summer holidays, we provide breakfast and lunch packs for the children at Studley and Alcester schools who are on free school meals. Obviously, that requires a lot of storage space,” said Helen.

“The fact we’re holding stock now ready for the summer is one of the reasons why we're struggling for space. The other reason is that most of the donations we receive, I’d say around 60 or 70 per cent, we receive in the period from October through to December because we receive them from harvest [festivals] from the schools and churches, and then in the run-up to Christmas we receive a lot of donations.

“The donations from late September through to the end of December are what we use to make sure we have food for all our clients and provide breakfast and lunch packs for the children who are on free school meals during the holidays.”

The foodbank is in need of certain items that go towards summer holiday packs provided to children on free school meals.

Helen added: “We’re short of specific things for the school summer holiday packs that we give out. This is in addition to what we’re normally giving out to our clients that come to the foodbank. Not all the families that are on free school meals are going to need the foodbank.

“In the school summer holiday period where children are not getting their breakfast clubs and they’re not getting their free school meal, that puts a lot of extra pressure on a lot of families that wouldn’t normally use a foodbank, but now they’re having to find two extra meals for five days a week for however many children they’ve got in the family.”

“What we need for the school summer holiday packs is jam, pasta sauce, tinned meat such as meatballs, hot dogs, beans and sausages, ravioli, angel delight, fruit and jelly, long-life whole milk and squash.”