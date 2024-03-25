If you’ve ever paid at visit to the reading room at the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, you’ll have no doubt been charmed by its cosy surroundings.

Its wood panelling and large portraits of learned gents add to the hallowed and studious atmosphere. While shelves of bound volumes, including the Herald going back to 1860, boxes of documents, some dating back to the 12th century, the RSC archive, numerous books and photos all offer a rabbit hole of wonder and fascinating insight into Stratford’s history.

On the move. . . Rachael North, director of museum and public programmes at the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, and Paul Taylor, head of museum and curatorial services, prepare for the move of the trust’s archive. Photo: Mark Williamson

A quick recap: the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust was formed in 1847 following the purchase of Shakespeare’s Birthplace as a national memorial. It then snapped up the other houses along the way – New Place, 1876; Anne Hathaway’s Cottage, 1892; Mary Arden’s, 1930; and lastly Hall’s Croft, 1949.