ARCHIE Parsons is on a high and he’s every right to be having raised £2,200 for Birmingham Children’s Hospital with a 200 foot abseil down the side of a hotel in Birmingham city centre.

The ten minute abseil, saw 14-year-old Archie from Stratford descend 17 storeys from the Holiday Inn Express with Joe his abseiling coach, and he was cheered on by his mum, Rosie, his dad, Steve and his sister, Evie, 12, plus proud grandparents and additional family members and friends.

ARCHIES ABSEL MISSION ACCOMPLISHED.

“He surprised all of us,” Rosie told the Herald. “We were up on the roof of the hotel to wave him off and then had to race down to greet him when he finished the abseil.