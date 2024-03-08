ARCHIE Parsons has set himself some very high targets which is why the 14-year-old from Stratford is going to abseil 200 feet down a hotel to raise money for Birmingham Children’s Hospital which has supported him throughout his young life.

Archie has been a patient at BCH since he was two and is living with a rare disease which has resulted in neuro degeneration and now he is a wheelchair user.

Archie Parsons, 14, pictured in the family garden with his mum and dad, Rosie and Steve, and sister Evie, 12. Photo: Mark Williamson

His mum, Rosie, glowingly describes her son as “brilliant with a loving and caring nature and a cheeky sense of humour” and that’s why he wants to help others by helping the children’s hospital and set himself a goal to raise £1,500.

Archie said: ”I want to do the abseil to raise money for Birmingham Children’s Hospital to show that being disabled doesn’t stop me doing things and most of all to have fun. I’m looking forward to the abseil but I don’t know what my friends think.”

On Saturday 20th April, Archie will take part in the children’s hospital abseil at the Holiday Inn Express, Birmingham, where his mum and his dad, Steve and his sister, Evie, 12, along with a group of other supporters will be there to cheer him on.

Rosie said: “He had a trial at Creation to see what he is capable of and they confirmed he could go down on his own or opt to have someone go down next to him, which he says he would prefer. He can control the ropes but they will have overall control, so can just lower him down if necessary. He will be in a harness and safety helmet like everyone else and he will also need to wear knee pads as he doesn’t always have the strength in his legs to push against the building.”

Archie attends Exhall Grange Specialist School in Coventry and really likes studying history and enjoys PE, swimming, dodge ball, Creation Climbing and food technology.

“He’s very much a child who will try anything apart from tidying up,” Rosie said. “He loves Riding for the Disabled Association, he’s a member of 1st Stratford Scouts and looks forward to his drama class at Stratford Youth Theatre.”

So, as the countdown to the big day continues, what do Archie’s parents think about his fund-raising challenge?

“We are absolutely terrified but also absolutely proud of him at the same time,” said Rosie.

To support Archie’s abseil, visit: birminghamchildrenshospitalcharities.enthuse.com/pf/archie-parsons