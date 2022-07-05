IT looks like the party’s over for some as new byelaws are expected to be approved to control a wide range of activities on the Bancroft Gardens, the Recreation Ground and the Tramway in Stratford.

Stratford District Council’s regulatory committee meets tomorrow (Friday) to discuss and approve updating its byelaws.

A busy Bancroft Gardens on Bank Holiday Monday last year. Photo: Mark Williamson S57/5/21/6835

It has already been given permission by the secretary of state for levelling up, housing and communities to make changes that would ban the lighting sky lanterns, cycling, bathing, playing ball games and throwing missiles.

The new rules could also see motorbikes prevented from parking on certain areas by Waterside, a situation which annoys some locals.

When the byelaws were discussed by the regulatory committee in January, Cllr Ian Shenton, climate change portfolio holder, said: “The current byelaws are out of date and no longer fit for purpose.

“The proposed new byelaws reflect today’s modern society. Having a new set of byelaws makes it easier for the public to understand as well as being able to manage the area more effectively.”