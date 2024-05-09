FILMING of The Apprentice rolled into Stratford on Saturday (4th May) causing a stir in Henley Street and Meer Street.

Baroness Karren Brady was spotted with a group of contestants being filmed during a task for the BBC One show in which the winner is given a £250,000 investment to put into a business idea by Lord Alan Sugar.

Peter Clarke Estate Agents, who took this photo, got a front row seat of the filming.

While no further details were available about exactly what the would-be apprentices were up to, there was speculation on social media that, this being Stratford, there would be either a tourist connection or something to do with Shakespeare.