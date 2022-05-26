ONE of Stratford’s most neglected buildings looks set to undergo external restoration work.

The abandoned BHS store in Bridge Street, which has been an eyesore for the last six years since it closed to the public, is due to be repainted and repaired to enhance the general view of the listed building, which has cast a gloomy shadow over shoppers and visitors to the town.

The dilapidated former BHS building in Bridge Street, Stratford-upon-Avon. Photo: Mark Williamson B12/3/22/7084. (55485451)

An application for listed building consent is currently with Stratford District Council and work is expected to start on the exterior of the building within the next few weeks, the proposal includes, “maintenance and repair including stucco repair, window replacement and decoration.”

The application for the work has been made by Beyond Retail Property Fund Ltd. Meanwhile work to transform the whole building into a 170-bedroom hotel is expected to start in the autumn.

As previously reported by the Herald, plans to convert the site were approved in January 2020 but once the coronavirus pandemic hit, the project suffered timescale setbacks.