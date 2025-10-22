CHIPPING CAMPDEN Apple Day 2025 was the most successful yet, according to organisers, with over 200 visitors.

Wolds End Orchard and Campden Home Nursing jointly held the event on Saturday (18th October) when visitors could explore the orchard as well as learn all about apples, including seeing the all important apple pressing process.

Julie Tombs, secretary of the orchard sub committee, and orchardeer Julianne Davis with the colourful display of just some of the 100 varieties of Wolds End Orchard apples displayed at the Community Apple Day last Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

At Campden Home Nursing, a charity based at Jecca’s House, there was plenty of fun on offer. Giant garden games and the air rifle duck range proved especially popular. Inside, the art room activities and tombola attracted children and adults alike. Organisers said the event was a success and was a day filled with kindness, laughter and the true spirit of the village.

It was the third apple day to take place in Chipping Campden.

After pressing the apples at the Wolds End Orchard Community Apple Day volunteers Geoff Carr and Rick Hartwell took time out to sample the apple juice. Photo: Mark Williamson

Steven Marshall, CEO of Campden Home Nursing, said: “Apple Day was a wonderful celebration of local spirit, teamwork and generosity. We were thrilled to welcome so many and to share the essence of Campden Home Nursing – care, compassion and community. For 35 years we have provided hospice care in the community.”

Susie Tombs, of Wolds End Orchard said: “We loved welcoming everyone to Wolds End Orchard. Visitors explored the orchard, had their apples identified, tasted our juice and crisps, tried apple juicing, and even entered the longest peel competition.

“Sharing our pesticide-free orchard and celebrating local apples and community spirit made the day truly special.”

Some of the 100 apple varities of apples that grow in the Wolds End Orchard in Chipping Campden. Photo: Mark Williamson