ONE of Henley’s oldest buildings is in need of a £120,000 new roof – and an appeal has been made to help raise the money needed to complete the essential repairs.

The town’s Grade II-listed, timber-framed guild hall, which was built in 1448, last had its roof replaced over half a century ago and it is starting to disintegrate.

The hall is owned and managed by the Guild Hall Trust, an independent charity for the benefit of the town. It has launched a scheme in which people can sponsor the 11,000 new tiles needed to replace the roof.