Have you seen Jack?

Warwickshire Police are appealing for help to locate Jack,17, who was reported missing from the Stratford area on Friday, 19th April.

He is described as white, around 5ft 8in tall, of medium build, with short dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Missing: Jack

Jack is known to have connections to Alcester, Cheltenham, Evesham and Stratford.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and would ask anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be to call 101 quoting incident number 231 of 19 April 2024.