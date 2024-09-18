Warwickshire Police have appealed for help in finding Fathayha Begum.

The 29-year-old has been reported missing from Southam and officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Fathayha Begum

Fathayha is described as having brown eyes, shoulder length brown hair and wearing glasses. She is thought to be wearing dark blue jeans, black knee high boots, a black t-shirt and a long black woollen coat.

She has links to the West Midlands area.

If you see Fathayha or know where she might be, call 999.