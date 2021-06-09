Appeal to locate missing Shipston woman

Lorraine Robins (48020127)

Police are appealing for help to locate 52-year-old Lorraine Robins, who has been reported as missing.

Lorraine, who lives near Shipston, was last seen on Saturday night (5th June).

Officers said she is about 5ft 3in tall, slim, with brown shoulder length hair. She has tattoos of butterflies on her shoulders and a tattoo on her wrist.

Lorraine may have connections to the Oxfordshire area.

The police said they are growing concerned for Lorraine’s welfare and have asked anyone who has seen her, or a woman matching her description, to call 101, quoting incident number 163 of 6th June.