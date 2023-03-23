Appeal to locate missing man last seen in Stratford's Henley Street

An appeal has been launched for the public’s help to locate a man who went missing in Stratford yesterday (Wednesday).

Phil Ledington, 65, was last seen at around 12.30pm walking along Henley Street in the direction of Bridge Street but has not been seen or heard from since.

Phil Ledington. (63156673)

Phil is described as around 5ft 10in tall, of medium build, with grey hair. He was believed to be wearing dark jeans and a white/sandy coloured jacket.

He has links to Portsmouth.

Warwickshire Police said there is growing increasingly concern for Phil’s welfare and released a CCTV image of him on Henley Street to see if it jogs anyone’s memory.

If you see Phil, or have information as to his whereabouts, call police on 101 quoting incident number 289 of 22nd March.