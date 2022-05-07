Appeal to help Stratford theatre cope with repair costs after break-ins
Published: 12:59, 07 May 2022
A STRATFORD theatre company has created a Crowdfunding campaign to help cover repair costs after suffering damage during a series of break-ins.
To say it’s been a dramatic time for Tread the Boards would be an understatement. The independent company is run by Catherine Prout and John-Robert Partridge, and has been based at The Attic Theatre at Cox’s Yard since 2010.
After riding out the turbulent time of the pandemic, they recently embarked upon their first full season for over two years.