Appeal to help Stratford theatre cope with repair costs after break-ins

By Gill Sutherland
Published: 12:59, 07 May 2022

A STRATFORD theatre company has created a Crowdfunding campaign to help cover repair costs after suffering damage during a series of break-ins.

To say it’s been a dramatic time for Tread the Boards would be an understatement. The independent company is run by Catherine Prout and John-Robert Partridge, and has been based at The Attic Theatre at Cox’s Yard since 2010.

Catherine Partridge and her husband John-Robert pictured at their Bidford home this week with their new arrival, five-day-old Ãireann, and older daughter Alexandra, aged three. Photo: Mark Williamson B23/4/22/0494. (56324353)
After riding out the turbulent time of the pandemic, they recently embarked upon their first full season for over two years.

Stratford-upon-Avon Gill Sutherland
