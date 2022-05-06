Appeal to help Stratford theatre cope with repair costs after break-ins

A STRATFORD theatre company has created a Crowdfunding campaign to help cover repair costs after suffering damage during a series of break-ins.

To say it’s been a dramatic time for Tread the Boards would be an understatement. The independent company is run by Catherine Prout and John-Robert Partridge, and has been based at The Attic Theatre at Cox’s Yard since 2010.

Catherine Partridge and her husband John-Robert pictured at their Bidford home this week with their new arrival, five-day-old Ãireann, and older daughter Alexandra, aged three. Photo: Mark Williamson B23/4/22/0494. (56324353)

After riding out the turbulent time of the pandemic, they recently embarked upon their first full season for over two years.