Appeal to help find missing Imed

Have you seen Alcester man Imed Boudhina?

Warwickshire police are appealing for help to locate the 46-year-old who was last seen on Tuesday (9th February) and reported missing on Wednesday morning (10th February).

He is described as being Middle Eastern and around 5ft 8in tall. It is not known what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

The force said: "Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Imed's welfare and would ask anyone who sees him or knows where he might be to get in touch by calling 101."