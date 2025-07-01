Appeal to help find missing blind spaniel Scout launched

A CRIMSCOTE dog owner is appealing for help in finding a missing beloved family pet.

Scout, a nine year old, completely blind, brown and white Spaniel, was last seen on Friday 27th June at 5:30pm near her home. Though blind, she may respond to her name being called gently. The last possible sighting of her was heading from Crimscote to Wimpstone/Preston via Whitechurch.

According to her owner Penny Caven, Scout is robust and “very confident in her blindness”. She often goes walking in fields in Crimscote without her leash and has no previous record of disappearing.

Penny added that Scout is “very friendly and approachable but probably now a bit frightened”. She urges anyone to call at any time as reacting quickly to possible sightings is really urgent as this will help in working out where she might be.

If you are to see a dog that matches Scout’s description please call or text numbers 07779259777 and 07967681720 at any time. Scout should be approached gently and if possible taken to the vet as she is chipped. Penny also asks people in the area to check their CCTV and doorbell footage and to leave out water during the day for Scout.



