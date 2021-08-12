AN appeal has been launched to find a man who went missing from his Luddington home earlier this year.

Ihor Melnyk.

Ukranian Ihor Melnyk was reported missing on 25th June and was last seen leaving his home on 21st June at approximately 9am.

The 38-year-old is an agricultural worker and is believed he may be working on a farm in Warwickshire or surrounding areas.

Officers would like to locate Ihor to ensure that he’s safe and well.

Anyone who has seen Ihor since 21st June or has information concerning his current whereabouts is asked to report this via the Warwickshire Police website or by calling 101 quoting incident 67 of 25th June.