Warwickshire Police is appealing for information to help find a missing14-year-old boy with links to Alcester.

Jack Stephens (46789454)

Jack Stephens, described as white, around 5ft 9in tall, of slim build with short brown hair, went missing from Nottinghamshire last month.

Anyone who sees Jack is asked to call 999. Anyone with any other information that may help police locate his is asked to call 101.