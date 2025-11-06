WARWICKSHIRE Police have warned anyone found abusing call centre staff may be investigated by officers.

This comes after the police force said they received some 999 calls from people complaining about being stuck in traffic following a collision on the M40 on Tuesday night (4th November), with some staff facing abuse.

On social media Warwickshire Police posted to say the calls “placed a strain on the call centre” and urged people to only call 999 in an emergency.

“Anyone placing false calls to 999 and abusing staff may be investigated for wasting police time and any relevant public order offences,” they said.

The M40 was closed in both directions between J12 and J15 into Wednesday whilst Highways England worked to fix the carriageway after a multi-vehicle collision involving a vehicle transporter.

A number of other vehicles were subsequently involved in the collision. Several people were taken to hospital, their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Significant road closures were in place while emergency services were in attendance, with all carriageways now reopening yesterday afternoon.

If anyone witnessed the collision or has any dashcam footage, police have asked you to call 101 quoting incident number 380 of 4 November 2025.





