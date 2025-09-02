Appeal for witnesses to collision near Wellesbourne that left driver in hospital

POLICE are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage following a collision near Wellesbourne.

The incident took place at around 5.30am on Friday 22nd August between a grey Audi and a black Citroen on the A429, near the Lotus Engineering building.

The driver of the Citroen sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. Police are calling on anyone with information to call 101 quoting incident number 33 of 22 August.