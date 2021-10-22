Appeal for witnesses following robbery in Stratford

POLICE are appealing for witnesses following a reported robbery in Stratford-upon-Avon this morning (Friday 22nd October).

At around 10.15am, a man in his 70s was approached by a woman in a car park on Arden Street. It's reported the woman grabbed the man's wrist and stole his watch.

The victim sustained injuries to his wrist where the watch was removed.

It's not believed any weapons were used.

It's believed the woman was on foot, and she is described as aged around 25-30, with black hair, wearing a multi-coloured top. She may have been carrying a clipboard.

If anyone witnessed the incident, recognises the description of the suspect or is offered a watch for sale in suspicious circumstances, please call Det Sgt Jen Baker via 101, quoting incident number 112 of 22nd October.