Warwickshire Police is appealing for information following a robbery in Stratford last night.

At around 8.45pm, a 17-year-old boy was sat in his car with a friend on Swan's Nest Lane when they were approached by a group of men.

The group, reported to be holding bats and golf clubs, caused damage to the car (a black Volvo) and then assaulted the teenager and stole his phone.

It's reported the suspects then left in a silver Mercedes.

The teenager sustained facial injuries which required hospital treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Investigating officer, Det Sgt Gavin Wallwork said: “We’re appealing to anyone who witnessed this offence, which took place in a busy part of Stratford on a summer’s evening.

“At this stage, this is a believed to have been a targeted incident and we do not believe there is a wider threat to the public.

“If anyone witnessed the incident, please call 101 quoting incident number 414 of 4 June 2021.”

