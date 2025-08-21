Appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage of two-vehicle collision near Alcester

POLICE are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage of a collision in Arrow, Alcester last weekend.

The two vehicle collision between a motorbike and a red car took place at around 10.30am on Sunday 10 August. This was at A435 roundabout, at the junction of Evesham Street and the A422.

Warwickshire Police appeal

The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: “If anyone witnessed the collision, has any dashcam footage or other information that could help with our enquiries, please call 101 or visit www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report quoting incident reference 144 of 10 August.