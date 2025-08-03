Police are appealing for key witnesses after a van driver was killed in a crash near Alcester on Wednesday (30th July).

Around 4.50pm, on the A422 Alcester Road in Kington, between Flyford Flavell and Inkberrow, a blue Ford Transit van and a lorry collided.

Sadly, the driver of the van – a 31-year-old man – suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police appeal

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "Ambulance crews arrived to find the van driver, a man, trapped inside his vehicle in a critical condition." But added, despite their best efforts, "nothing could be done to save the man", and he died at the scene.

A third vehicle, a white Renault Trafic van, was on the road at the time of the collision and a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released under investigation.

It is believed the two vans were travelling behind each other from Inkberrow towards Worcester.

Detective Sergeant Rose Hughes from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at West Mercia Police said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who lost his life yesterday.

“Enquiries to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision are on-going, and we are now appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, or the involved vehicles in the moments before.

“Please email sciusouth@westmercia.police.uk or call 01527 583 745 if you can help



