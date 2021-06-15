Appeal for witnesses after 17-year-old cyclist suffers life-changing injuries in serious collision

Warwickshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a 17-year-old cyclist suffers life-changing injuries in serious collision in Warwick.

The incident happened at around 9.15pm on Saturday, 5th June on Coventry Road close to the Saxon Mill pub when a white Seat Ibiza car is believed to have collided with a cyclist.

The teenage male cyclist was taken to hospital where he remains with what are believed to be serious life changing injuries.

Officers investigating the collision are keen to identify two witnesses who may be able to help with the investigation.

The first is a woman wearing sports/jogging style clothes who was walking on the opposite side of the road to the Saxon Mill pub, from Warwick in the direction of the A46 at around the time of the incident.

The second was a male doctor in a VW Golf who is thought to have been driving behind the Seat Ibiza. He stopped at the scene and identified himself as ‘Doctor Sammy’.

Officers would really like to speak to these two witnesses and are urging them to get in touch.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, knows who the above two witnesses may be, has dash cam footage or information that could help with enquiries, is asked to report this via our website or by calling 101 quoting incident number 421 of 5 June.